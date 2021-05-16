Cinostudio

Impressionism Paint FX Photoshop Plugin

One of the Most Amazing Plugins for Adobe Photoshop CC multilingual – works with any Image

A fantastic photo effect to create a realistic painted look on any image. This Tool is very simple to use and works with Photoshop CC (from 2015 to the most recent version) in any language for Mac and Pc . Just install the assets, open a Photo and run the Script to get this Impressionistic Painted effect: this is very handy when you want to create an artistic paint but have no tools or experience and it’s great as a present!

