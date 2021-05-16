Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logan Peterson

NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot

I'm not sure what NVIDIA's mascot is supposed to be, but I saw it as a kind of gecko-axolotl-rabbit hybrid. I imagined this thing having some kind of HDMI cable for a tongue (this is NVIDIA after all). Plus with this thing being a creature, of course, the "tongue" is coated in some kind of slime, NVIDIA green slime in this case.

