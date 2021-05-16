Nagib Al Sadik

Lamborghini Website UI Design Concept

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Lamborghini Website UI Design Concept uidesign online shop e commerce website ux design web design trends web design uxdesign shop website website concept website design landing page ui design design user experience design ui ux uiux ux ui website ui design
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Hire Me - https://www.fiverr.com/biznagib
Behance - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like