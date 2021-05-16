Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
shhhhhh!

So I made a character of among us but it doesn't felt cool to show just that one guy. I just duplicated and made many by changing size and color a bit, now it looks cool 😎🙈
What do you think of this? Yay or nay?
Let me know in the comments =)
Thank You

Posted on May 16, 2021
