Roque

Doctor illustration

Roque
Roque
  • Save
Doctor illustration procreate art procreate website design illustration doctor
Download color palette

A few years ago one of my clients wanted me to do a few illustrations for his telemedicine service. this was my favorite illustration from that series. hope you dig it.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Roque
Roque

More by Roque

View profile
    • Like