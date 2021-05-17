Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ktech landing page interaction

Ktech landing page interaction
Happy Monday friends!
Online courses it’s a nowadays must-have for every job seeker. Since it an opportunity to find the proper position in the willing company. The landing page is what I created for my client — to represent such courses, after which you will get a warranty to find a job in the companies-partners.
The problem was that being up to date and modern. Human-oriented and fewer illustrations - this is what the client asked of me. But to keep it stylish, I used illustrated elements in UI.
Look at this work, and it should be alive very, very soon. Meanwhile, could you give me your feedback? What do you like the most about this work?

Thanks

Design — Figma
Animation — AE

