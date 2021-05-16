Maaz Navaid

Web Design for Industrial Oil Company

Maaz Navaid
Maaz Navaid
  • Save
Web Design for Industrial Oil Company responsive business adobe xd website concept website uiux adobexd website design webdesign uiuxdesign
Download color palette

Website design for Oil Industry.
Designed this using Adobe XD and Adobe photoshop.

Maaz Navaid
Maaz Navaid

More by Maaz Navaid

View profile
    • Like