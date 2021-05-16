Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hailey Mott

Food truck, logo & menu design 🍟

Hailey Mott
Hailey Mott
  • Save
Food truck, logo & menu design 🍟 restaurant menu menu design michigan restaurant logo hamburger logo food truck logo food truck vector logo illustration typography branding
Download color palette

Michigan based food truck and logo design 🍔 Milkshakes, burgers, CBD drinks and amazing sides. Find em on IG!

Hailey Mott
Hailey Mott

More by Hailey Mott

View profile
    • Like