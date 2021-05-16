Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #004

Daily UI #004 branding uichallenge dailyui dailyuichallenge web app ux ui
Hello all, As a part of 100 days UI challenge I'm presenting you the neumorphic styled calculator. Even after tedious corrections I feel something's missing. Could you help me get it to perfect?

Posted on May 16, 2021
