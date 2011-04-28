Ben Cline
RALLY

FULL HD?!!

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
FULL HD?!! creative direction art direction design ui facebook intel rally interactive development
Download color palette

I can't take credit for the photo of the lady (actress) but it will be available for hi-res download within the Facebook app. This technically houses a video, but as you can see in the previous shot.... the video quality isn't as good.

28bf759da2e49b82aa7c7c56138586af
Rebound of
Video Player, further up the FB tab
By Ben Cline
RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like