Cosmico | Logo Animation

A design and engineering talent-as-a-service company, connecting digital professionals and ambitious projects.

Cosmico is founded on the very talent we believe in and that we believe the world needs to see. Talent that goes beyond expectations. Talent unhindered by the daily struggle of job searches and recruiters. Talent that can live without filters so they can do what they do best: hack, invent, design, develop, and repeat. Talent without borders, free to move wherever the job calls them, sometimes every without moving. Because of this, we attract all-stars and the bright ideas that guide them.

—

What we did from brief to brand.

We materialized the idea and made it out-of-this-world by giving it a:

Name

Logo

Brand Identity

Motion

Illustration

Tone of Voice

Digital Design & Development

All created to fit their ideals.

Check out the project: www.wearecosmico.com