Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yevdokimov

ULaunch - Logo for Fitness training program

Yevdokimov
Yevdokimov
Hire Me
  • Save
ULaunch - Logo for Fitness training program typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!
Our logo symbol for "ULaunch" from USA. ULaunch Performance works with golfers and baseball/softball players of all ages to move more efficiently, increase club and bat speed, play pain free, and improve sports fitness to optimize sports performance on the course and on the field. https://www.ulaunchperformance.com

Also check our lettering case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!

Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo, clothing prints or branding!

Follow our Behance | Instagram

Yevdokimov
Yevdokimov
Аgency passionate about branding and lettering logo design.
Hire Me

More by Yevdokimov

View profile
    • Like