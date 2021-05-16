ULaunch - Logo for Fitness training program

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers!
Our logo symbol for "ULaunch" from USA. ULaunch Performance works with golfers and baseball/softball players of all ages to move more efficiently, increase club and bat speed, play pain free, and improve sports fitness to optimize sports performance on the course and on the field. https://www.ulaunchperformance.com
Also check our lettering case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo, clothing prints or branding!
Follow our Behance | Instagram