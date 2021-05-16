Trending designs to inspire you
The Art of Being Visible: Expressions of Social Justice -- HEALING ARTS EXHIBIT 2021
University of Central Florida - Jan-Nov
Counseling and Psychological Services
School of Visual Arts and Design
The game of face is far too prevalent in our society. -- Shaman of Face -- speaks about fortifying the walls. No fortresses will withstand the prevailing direction of the most influential winds, it is an infinite battle and the battleground begins within the minute. Details matter. The "I" that we express to the world is significantly malleable, but we often forget how it's shaped OR who else might be shaping it. When we forget to proactively craft our narrative, we pay the price. When we pay the price, we become small and when we are small, we cannot be of service to anyone. Especially, not ourselves. How an individual presents themself to the world must serve an impact. One that we constantly wage war with. Let's not give into war. When offered a mask. Delicately leave it behind.