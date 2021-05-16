Blacklist - The Ethereum Blocker

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello my fellow Dribbblers!
A friend of mine asked me to design a simple interface for an Ethereum project he was working on, and it gave me a good chance to try out some minimalism. A bit different for me but it was nice to exercise those design muscles a little bit.
This was the first draft and has since been redesigned so it won't make it to development, but I thought I would share it with you all instead. 😁
Hope you enjoy it!