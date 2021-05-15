Subeetsha

Activity Feed UI

Subeetsha
Subeetsha
  • Save
Activity Feed UI dailyui047 logodesign dailyuichallenge dailyui userinterface uiux ux minimal designer ui design
Download color palette

Hey Fam! Here's a little Activity Feed UI concept for you. Really enjoyed working on this one.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Your feedback will be really useful for my future projects 😉

Thanks ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Subeetsha
Subeetsha

More by Subeetsha

View profile
    • Like