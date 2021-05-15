Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monica Thy Nguyen

Keel — Onboarding App

Monica Thy Nguyen
Monica Thy Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Keel — Onboarding App onboarding screens onboarding app mobile minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Onboarding app screens for Keel. Architects, homeowners, and contractors can bid on this SaaS platform.

A project I designed for Uplift Agency, with German and Dutch startup founders in Colorado, USA.

————————————————————————

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Monica Thy Nguyen
Monica Thy Nguyen
Los Angeles based Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Monica Thy Nguyen

View profile
    • Like