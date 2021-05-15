Meghan Kinsherf

Empathy Map

Meghan Kinsherf
Meghan Kinsherf
  • Save
Empathy Map ux research ux restaurant empathy map
Download color palette

In my sketching and interactive design class, we were tasked with creating an empathy map for an individual with muscular dystophy and his process when choosing a restaurant. I started by listening to an interview Craig did regarding his process of choosing a restaurant and what his pains were. The goal for the pains and gains section was to identify opportunities for an app that helps individuals with disabilities choose a restaurant.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Meghan Kinsherf
Meghan Kinsherf

More by Meghan Kinsherf

View profile
    • Like