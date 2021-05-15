Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In my sketching and interactive design class, we were tasked with creating an empathy map for an individual with muscular dystophy and his process when choosing a restaurant. I started by listening to an interview Craig did regarding his process of choosing a restaurant and what his pains were. The goal for the pains and gains section was to identify opportunities for an app that helps individuals with disabilities choose a restaurant.