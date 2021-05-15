Hello guys, I hope all of you are fine!

I tried to make conceptual animation of room for a company that creates service of ideas and household goods. I wanted to make this animation clear and interesting. I drawn everything details for the llustration by yourself.

I hope all you will like it.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)

Thank you so much!

Ира, [15.05.21 15:24]

Hello guys, I hope all of you are fine!

I tried to make conceptual animation of room for a company that creates service of ideas and household goods. I wanted to make this animation clear and interesting. I drawn everything details for the llustration by yourself.

I hope all you will like it.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)

Thank you so much!