Hello guys, I hope all of you are fine!
I tried to make conceptual animation of room for a company that creates service of ideas and household goods. I wanted to make this animation clear and interesting. I drawn everything details for the llustration by yourself.
I hope all you will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)
Thank you so much!
