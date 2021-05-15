Colorado Coloring Page

Trending designs to inspire you
I was tasked with making a coloring page for adults with a Colorado theme. I used the Colorado C as my inspiration and added everything the state is known for; the sunshine, the mountains, the nature, along with some doodle clouds to make it fun!