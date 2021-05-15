Elipse Architecture PSD Template

✅ Download Link ✅



Elipse is a modern design created for agencies or architecture studios. With this template you can make all kinds of mixes as your imagination takes you.

Features :

_ PSD Included_

PSD Pages Included

01 Awesome Homepages (Dark Version)

Pixel Perfect Design

Very Easy to Editable

Customizable & Organized Layered

Free Google web fonts

Free icon fonts

Retina Ready