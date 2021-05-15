Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI/UX Kits

Elipse Architecture PSD Template

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Elipse Architecture PSD Template app design app ux ui uxui uxdesign ux design ux user interface designer user interface ui user interface design user interface ui ux uiux uidesign ui design ui editorial ecommerce architecture eclipse
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Elipse is a modern design created for agencies or architecture studios. With this template you can make all kinds of mixes as your imagination takes you.

Features :

_ PSD Included_

PSD Pages Included

01 Awesome Homepages (Dark Version)

Pixel Perfect Design

Very Easy to Editable

Customizable & Organized Layered

Free Google web fonts

Free icon fonts

Retina Ready

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like