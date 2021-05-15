Majid Nouri

Clothing Shop App Concept

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri
  • Save
Clothing Shop App Concept sell buy shopping app shopping store clothing cloth shop app application shot design ux design ui design flat design flat uiux ux ui concept
Download color palette

Hello FRIENDS! 😍
Check out my new concept design for a Clothing Shop App!

Hope you'd enjoy it and feel free to leave your feedback! 💬
Don't forget to press "L" on the keyboard to give me LOVE. ❤

Happy Designing! 🥳

Wanna collaborate with me?
Shoot your business inquiry to
imajid6573@gmail.com
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin

Majid Nouri
Majid Nouri

More by Majid Nouri

View profile
    • Like