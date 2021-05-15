Narnia - Crypto lending and borrowing platform (sneak peek)

The blockchain's decentralized technology, can makes peoples' lives so much better.

Narnia and the NARK token help investors (or depositors) make profits on their deposits while borrowers have access to this deposits after putting up stablecoins as collateral. It's WIN/WIN

I'm working on v1 of the platform, I wanted a playful interface that didn't intimidate new users while giving them the information that makes sure the tool doesn't hold them back from making profits.

It's launching soon...