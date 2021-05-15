Bellapin Logo

Gennady Savinov

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov
beauty salon communication people connection corporate quality professional brand identity branding map pin butterfly logo modern abstract beauty monogram pin butterfly
Logo for the online catalog of beauty salons.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Gennady Savinov
Gennady Savinov

