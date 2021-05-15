Ahmed iliraqi

B - Type Experiments

B - Type Experiments monogram branding symbol lettermarks line lettering blend type typogaphy logotype lettermark logo letter logo letter
Been practicing on blend tool in illustrator creating different looks for letters, hope you like it

you can see the full project on behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116577173/Type-Experiments-Vol-01

