Abdullah Al Mamun

blue Opuenio Logo

Abdullah Al Mamun
Abdullah Al Mamun
  • Save
blue Opuenio Logo icon design minimal adobe illustrator typogaphy branding bo logo
Download color palette

I designed this logo for a wealth Investment company. Those who work mainly with marketing investments.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Abdullah Al Mamun
Abdullah Al Mamun

More by Abdullah Al Mamun

View profile
    • Like