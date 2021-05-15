Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates

Illustrated Mother's Day Card

Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates
Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates
  • Save
Illustrated Mother's Day Card illustration art florals procreate design monoline script vintage typography illustration
Download color palette

A very sweet Mother's Day card! I'm hoping to get this card purchased for Art Licensing, so let me know if y'all have feedback.

Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates
Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates

More by Rebecca Brown | Rebecca B. Creates

View profile
    • Like