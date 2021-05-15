🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Sunset Night Party Flyer is a print flyer template for basically anything that is related to seasonal event, sunset themed eve, beach side bash, exotically or tropical club party , spring break related specials and summer or spring night out evening party
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
Lobster
Cocogoose
Helvetica Neue LT Std
Bebas Neue
size
5.8x8.3