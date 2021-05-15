n2n44

Sunset Night Party Flyer

Sunset Night Party Flyer summer seasonal beach surf eve event bash full moon flyer party night sunset
Sunset Night Party Flyer is a print flyer template for basically anything that is related to seasonal event, sunset themed eve, beach side bash, exotically or tropical club party , spring break related specials and summer or spring night out evening party

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

Used fonts

Lobster

Cocogoose

Helvetica Neue LT Std

Bebas Neue

size
5.8x8.3

Posted on May 15, 2021
