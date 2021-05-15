Grace Coote

Portfolio

Grace Coote
Grace Coote
  • Save
Portfolio web developer personal portfolio portfolio freelance portfolio freelancer freelance web designer web design design
Download color palette

I recently relaunched my freelance portfolio with a complete redesign and a variety of case studies - something I haven't done before! Took a while, as it usually does when it comes to doing your own portfolio, but I'm pretty pleased with it. Check it out at https://gracecoote.co.uk/

Grace Coote
Grace Coote

More by Grace Coote

View profile
    • Like