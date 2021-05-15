Rokas Aleliunas

Jay

Jay splash portrait design make up man portrait man portrait illustration portrait art portrait poster art lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Back for casual, comfortable style for a while.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

aka Casual Polar Bear. I create new piece every day.
