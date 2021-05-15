Kashif-Arif

Bifrost Wallet App LOGO

Kashif-Arif
Kashif-Arif
  • Save
Bifrost Wallet App LOGO vector typography branidentity branding lettering icon mobile app logo logo digital currency gradient ui minimalist logo
Bifrost Wallet App LOGO vector typography branidentity branding lettering icon mobile app logo logo digital currency gradient ui minimalist logo
Download color palette
  1. Bifrost-Wallet-Final-3.jpg
  2. Bifrost-Wallet-Final-dribbble-app-icon.jpg

Branding for digital currency.

You’d like to collaborate.
Contact me: E-mail: dezaining360@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kashifarif360/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashif-arif-4664181aa/

Stay Connected
like, Share & Follow me

Kashif-Arif
Kashif-Arif

More by Kashif-Arif

View profile
    • Like