Ready To Rip

Reijo Palmiste
Ready To Rip guitars 3d hand musician acoustic guitar acoustic guitarist music hand guitar isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
How about this? Channeling the inner TF2 Engineer with them chunky sausage fingers.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
