The design was inspired and created to showcase the modern social media structures. Here the world views are decided upon two extremes that you are either for it or against it.

The scene shows the heart grasped in the palm showing the Thumbs up/Like action. Here the Hand is formed by words of encouragement and support.

Contrastingly a grenade in the hands showing Thumbs down/Dislike action where the hand is shaped by words that are discouraging and negative.