Structured Chaos

Structured Chaos chaos camouflage colors dark black illustration digital illustration design art abstract
The idea behind this: I wanna do something Chaotic. So I did just that. Halfway through I was annoyed. It had no form. So I redid it all over again. I took inspiration from the camouflage color and created Structured Chaos.

Instagram - @vermixx

