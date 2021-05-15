Jens Bringsjord

Design Atlas Podcast: Season 2

Jens Bringsjord
Jens Bringsjord
Design Atlas Podcast: Season 2
I co-host the Design Atlas Podcast, where we focus on exploring the world of design from a cultural and global perspective. I designed the album art and edit the audio for the show! Available on Spotify, Apple, Google or wherever you get your podcast.

New episodes on Thursdays. Learn more and stay connected with us www.designatlaspod.com

