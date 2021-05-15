Lucian Dinu

Landyo - Landing Pages Design Kit for Sparkle

Lucian Dinu
Lucian Dinu
  • Save
Landyo - Landing Pages Design Kit for Sparkle ladingpages sparkleapp design kit design template design templatedesign templates template landingpagedesign landing page design landing page
Download color palette

Landyo - A simple and modern Landing Pages Design Kit for Sparkle.

Live Preview - https://link.luciandinu.com/4HC7

Sections
12x Sections

Pages
2x Landing pages

Lucian Dinu
Lucian Dinu

More by Lucian Dinu

View profile
    • Like