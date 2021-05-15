Raptor Dash

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A clean and dynamic logo design of a dinosaur perfect for anyone looking for a youthful and energetic icon, created in a modern fashion with a negative-space approach to give it a unique and interesting silhouette. A possible idea is to add a distressed texture to the final version to make it more wild, but that is to be your decision when purchasing.