Moch Fikri Khoirurrizal

Personal Portfolio

Moch Fikri Khoirurrizal
Moch Fikri Khoirurrizal
  • Save
Personal Portfolio branding dark mode front-end developer fikriwado
Download color palette

Hey, this is a personal portfolio website design with a dark theme. Shows someone who works in front-end development.

If you are interested and want to visit it, please be here:
https://fikriwado.com

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Moch Fikri Khoirurrizal
Moch Fikri Khoirurrizal

More by Moch Fikri Khoirurrizal

View profile
    • Like