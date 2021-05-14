Good for Sale
Atteron - Modern serif font

Atteron - Modern serif font clean display serif font fonts logo type typography branding
ATTERON - Modern serif font

ATTERON - Modern serif font

Atteron is a elegant serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Atteron (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Beautiful Alternates
– Stylistic Set
– Swashes
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13143/atteron.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/atteron-elegant-serif-font/

Posted on May 14, 2021
