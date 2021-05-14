Jonathan Williquette

New Answers TV Branding Design

I was tasked with rebranding the Answers TV (a video streaming platform for Answers in Genesis) marketing imagery. Here's the look I settled on. Lots of really fun brand inspiration involved with this project.

