K1Kdesign: 101 visit cards, 91 - 93

These 8×8 pixels pocket monsters are four times smaller than the original Gameboy Color sprites! Yup, that's how tiny they are. It all started as a challenge to myself: can I squeeze every pokemon in such a small space? I make these Minimon individually for fun using Pixel Studio on my phone.

Choosing your starter is one very important step in life, isn’t it? But who will be the next lucky owner of one of these unique prints? (They’re my visit cards so obviously it’s free.) You just have to be lucky enough to meet me when I’ve got the card you like with me. Super rare, super collector!

