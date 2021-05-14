Sketshat

30 Icons | c4D, PNG

Sketshat
Sketshat
  • Save
30 Icons | c4D, PNG ui icon set design icons @3d @design illustration @cinema4d @c4d
Download color palette

Get started making awesome projects with great elements
You will get:
- 30 Premium icon
- 2x Camera angles
- C4D files, PNG 3000x3000px, 2000x2000,px
https://gum.co/GeSPv

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Sketshat
Sketshat

More by Sketshat

View profile
    • Like