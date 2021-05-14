Greenline Homepage Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Did this redesign as a part of the Flux Academy challenge.
The goal was to create a redesign that focused on the customers and solving their problems instead of the company.
So, this design follows a storytelling that's entirely focused on that and helping them realize the value of transforming their outdoor spaces.
A lot of content is directly from — or a subtle variation of — Greenline's new brand positioning and messaging guidelines.
My role:
- Design
- A bit of content editing and arrangement
Want to discuss a project? Shoot me an email on hey@heyparas.com