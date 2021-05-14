Corona postage stamp Time 05/13

Trending designs to inspire you
Corona postage stamp serie ~ Time 05/13
Have we still got time?
Out of the rut, there’s no fighting
Keep stepping over the cracks
With every touch, I feel lighter
We’ve come too far to go back
Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/