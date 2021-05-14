New MoglyphFX Tutorial - Stack Of Keyframed Layers

Trending designs to inspire you
NEW MOGLYPH FX TUTORIAL !
Use my procedural cloning & animation toolset for AfterEffects in order to reproduce 3 different AfterEffects’ components :
- The Layers’ Transform Controls box
- The Timeline with a stack of keyframed Layers (shown here)
- The Expression/Code editor (could also be useful to mimic any kind of IDE, like VS Code for example, too !)
The tutorial is available on the aescripts Youtube channel :
https://youtu.be/y92FdxnFJdQ
Or directly on the MoglyphFX product’s page, at the bottom of the VIDEOS tab :
https://aescripts.com/moglyph-fx/
Check it out !