Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanaullah Ujjal

Smilege Logo Design

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal
  • Save
Smilege Logo Design online shop delivery ecommerce app mobile ui logotype minimalist logo logo inspiration logo designer logo design modern logo brand identity branding gradient logo red smile emoji design smile smile logomark smiley face
Download color palette

Smilege Logo Design for e-Commerce web store.
Symbol shows a letter 'S' with e-Commerce smiles icon, hope you like this design. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
☝️☝️☝️
Thank You

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal

More by Sanaullah Ujjal

View profile
    • Like