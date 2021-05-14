Smilege Logo Design for e-Commerce web store.

Symbol shows a letter 'S' with e-Commerce smiles icon, hope you like this design. I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

----

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇

Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com

WhatsApp- +8801792993510

☝️☝️☝️

Thank You