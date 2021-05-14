Rocky (The Story of Rocky) movie poster

Trending designs to inspire you
This movie would be a prequel about the story of Rocky before the events of the first episode.
I did a lot of searching in order to find this perfect background picture that shows the streets of Old Philadelphia where Rocky was living. There is a lot of photomontage and photomanipulation in this art. I also spent much time creating a silhouette that looks like Sylvester Stallone wearing leather jacket and I added the exact same Fedora hat he worn in the movie.
Rocky is a lonely man so I tried to show that through the poster composition. I will soon upload the making of the poster as a video and add it to this shot.
As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.