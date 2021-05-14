Johann Da Costa

Rocky (The Story of Rocky) movie poster johanndacosta design graphic dark film print black and white poster movie poster cinema movie sports boxing ufc rocky
This movie would be a prequel about the story of Rocky before the events of the first episode.

I did a lot of searching in order to find this perfect background picture that shows the streets of Old Philadelphia where Rocky was living. There is a lot of photomontage and photomanipulation in this art. I also spent much time creating a silhouette that looks like Sylvester Stallone wearing leather jacket and I added the exact same Fedora hat he worn in the movie.

Rocky is a lonely man so I tried to show that through the poster composition. I will soon upload the making of the poster as a video and add it to this shot.

As usual, no template used - 100% homemade with love and passion.

