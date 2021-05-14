Mikhail Zigmuntov

1 DRIBBBLE INVITE GIVEAWAY

dribbbleinvite invites dribbble invite giveaway
Hey Dribbblers!
I got 1 invite to Dribbble community!
If you want to be drafted:
1) Send me your best shot and your Dribbble account link to khall@ukr.net until the end of Monday 21.06.2021
2) Important! Specify "dribbble invite" in your letter subject

Good luck!

