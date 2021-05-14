Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adrian Dziama

Fashion brand product screen

Fashion brand product screen shop conceptual e-shop e-commerce e-commerce app fashion app ui design fashion brand clothes app ui ux concept
This is part 2 of 2.

I designed some screens for a clothing brand's online store. The design is mainly focused on typography.

Let me know if you like it and have a nice day :)

