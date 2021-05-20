Dmitry Lauretsky
Neobanking Dashboard | Web Design

Neobanking Dashboard | Web Design mvp neobank ronas it dashboard dashboard design web design clean dark mode online banking ui ux banking bankingapp web app web app design bank app bank
Online bank services have become an integral part of modern banking. Banks offer their clients convenient digital tools like online bank accounts where one can track their finances, see card history, and make transfers. We've created a concept of such an online bank.

The shot shows the dashboard with the most frequent actions, accounts and cards, other actions, and brief spending stats on the left. On the right, the dashboard has a transaction history section.

We designed a dark theme of the dashboard to make contrast interface elements really pop. This color combination makes navigation easy and provides quick and easy access to the displayed information. When designing digital products focused on data, one should put extra effort into making them very intuitive and easy to use.

