30K Design System - FREE UI kit for Figma.

30K Design System - FREE UI kit for Figma. minimal saas dashboard web app design software design enterprise ux kit freebies product design webdesign design system figma freebie ui kit design mockup template free ui kit

Download color palette

The design system exists to help you increase speed to market.

If it’s not, it’s not a good design system. Most product companies often struggle with speed and consistency when it comes to designing new screens/features.

What is a Design System? A design system is the single source of truth for your UI design components that helps your team build modern products faster and more consistently. This is the starting point of bridging design and development.

P.s. (WCAG) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines compliant.

Grab it here👇:
https://gum.co/IvCfi

More UX/UI templates:
https://30kstrategy.com/resources

Thank you!

Best-In-Class Web Applications (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
